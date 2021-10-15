New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing rebounded to 51.4

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing rebounded strongly from 39.7 to 51.4 in September. Looking at some more details, production rose from 27.2 to 49.9. Employment ticked up from 54.3 to 54.5. New orders rose from 44.1 to 54.3. Finished stocks rose from 45.9 to 50.1. Deliveries also jumped from 33.1 to 47.8.

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert stated that “the rebound the PMI experienced in September was encouraging, although the survey is not without some still‐frayed parts. Credit where it’s due though, as the NZ PMI traced much less of a contraction, and quicker stabilisation, compared to what it went through during the initial outbreak of COVID‐19.”

Full release here.