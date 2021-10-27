New Zealand reports record imports and trade deficit in Sep

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand goods exports rose 10% yoy or NZD 387B to NZD 4.4B in September. Goods imports rose 30% yoy or NZD 1.5B to NZD 6.6B. Trade deficit came in at NZD -2.2B, versus expectation of NZD -0.8B. The set of data marked the third successive month of record imports, resulting in a record trade deficit.

Exports to China rose 25%, to Australia dropped -8.4%, to US rose 23%, to EU rose -10%, and to Japan dropped -5.5%. Imports from China rose 48%, from EU rose 29%, from Australia rose 28%, from US dropped -2.1%, from Japan rose 41%.

“These three consecutive record months for imports are a reflection of both the higher prices New Zealanders are paying for consumer goods, and strong demand for capital goods such as machinery used in construction, and passenger vehicles,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

Full release here.