US personal income dropped -1.0% mom or USD 216.2B in September, much worse than expectation of 0.1% mom rise. Personal spending rose 0.6% mom or USD 93.4B, matched expectations. Headline PCE inflation accelerated to 4.4% yoy, below expectation of 4.7% yoy. Core PCE price index was unchanged at 3.6% yoy, below expectation of 3.7% yoy.

