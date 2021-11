BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said his met with new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida today, and discussed Japan, global economies and financial markets .

Kuroda said he explained BoJ’s monetary policy to Kishida, and reiterated the aim to achieve 2% inflation target. When asked about Fed’s tapering, he explained that BoJ is in different situation from western central banks.

Also, Kuroda said that yield curve control will continue even after the pandemic is contained.