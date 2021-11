Japan corporate goods price index rose 8.0% yoy in October, up from September’s 6.4% yoy, well above expectation of 6.9% yoy. That’s also the highest level since January 1981.

Looking at some details, lumber & wood surged 57.0% yoy. Petroleum and cola rose 44.5% yoy. Iron and steel rose 21.8%. Nonferrous metals rose 31.4% yoy. Export price rose 13.7% yoy while import price rose 38.0% yoy.

