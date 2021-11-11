Thu, Nov 11, 2021 @ 06:26 GMT
HomeLive CommentsA look at 5-yr and 10-yr yield after strong rebound

A look at 5-yr and 10-yr yield after strong rebound

By ActionForex.com

US treasury yields staged a strong rebound overnight following the much stronger than expected CPI data. Five year yield closed up 0.146 at 1.214. The development suggests that pull back from 1.251 has completed after well defending 1.042 support. The stay above rising 55 day EMA also keeps near term outlook bullish. Retest of 1.251 resistance would be seen soon. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 0.192 to 100% projection of 0.192 to 0.988 from 0.606 at 1.402.

10-year yield also closed up 0.128 at 1.560. While the treat from 1.691 should have completed at 1.415, there is no clear sign of an upside breakout yet. Also, even if 1.691 would be broken, there is another key resistance at 1.765 ahead. Hence, near term outlook is more on the neutral side for now.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.