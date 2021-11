UK unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% in the three months to September, down from 4.5%, better than expectation of 4.5%. Employment rate rose 0.4% to 75.4%, “driven by a record high net flow from unemployment to employment”. Payrolled employment rose 160k.

Wage growth disappointed, however, with average earnings excluding bonus up 4.9% 3moy versus expectation of 6.0%. Average earnings including bonus rose 5.8% 3moy, versus expectation of 7.0%. in October, claimant count dropped -14.9k.

