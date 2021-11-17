Australia wage price index rose 0.6% qoq in Q3, back to pre-pandemic pattern

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia wage price index rose 0.6% qoq 2.2% yoy in Q3. Private sector rose 0.6% qoq, 2.4% yoy. Public sector rose 0.5% qoq, 1.7% yoy. The three largest states were the main contributors to growth, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. The most significant industries to contribute to growth this quarter were the Professional, scientific and technical services, Health care and social assistance and Construction industries.

Michelle Marquardt, Head of Prices Statistics at the ABS, said: “This release of WPI shows the return of a more regular September quarter pattern of wage growth, following the labour market disruptions through 2020 and 2021.

“Wage and salary reviews around the end of the financial year, scheduled enterprise agreements and annual award rises all contributed to growth. Pockets of wage pressure continued to build for skilled construction-related, technical and business services roles, leading to larger ad hoc rises as businesses looked to retain experienced staff and attract new staff.”

