Tue, Nov 23, 2021 @ 05:28 GMT
HomeLive CommentsNew Zealand retail sales dropped -8.1% qoq in Q3, 12 of 15...

New Zealand retail sales dropped -8.1% qoq in Q3, 12 of 15 industries down

By ActionForex.com

New Zealand retail sales dropped -8.1% qoq in Q3, better than expectation of -10.2% qoq. Ex-auto sales dropped -6.7% qoq, also better than expectation of -7.6% qoq.

Twelve of the 15 industries had lower sales volumes. By industry, the largest movements were: Food and beverage services – down -19%; Motor vehicle and parts retailing – down -12%; Department stores – down -24%; Hardware, building, and garden supplies – -down 15%.

The Auckland region dominated the national fall with a record decrease of -15% (1.5 billion), compared with the 6.2% ($618 million) rise in the June 2021 quarter.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.