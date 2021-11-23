New Zealand retail sales dropped -8.1% qoq in Q3, 12 of 15 industries down

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand retail sales dropped -8.1% qoq in Q3, better than expectation of -10.2% qoq. Ex-auto sales dropped -6.7% qoq, also better than expectation of -7.6% qoq.

Twelve of the 15 industries had lower sales volumes. By industry, the largest movements were: Food and beverage services – down -19%; Motor vehicle and parts retailing – down -12%; Department stores – down -24%; Hardware, building, and garden supplies – -down 15%.

The Auckland region dominated the national fall with a record decrease of -15% (1.5 billion), compared with the 6.2% ($618 million) rise in the June 2021 quarter.

Full release here.