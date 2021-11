NZD/USD softens slightly after RBNZ rate hike and near term outlook stays mildly bearish with 0.7051 resistance intact. Deeper fall should be seen to 0.6858 support first. Break there will affirm the case that larger down trend from 0.7463 is resuming. Further decline should then be seen through 0.6804 support to 38.2% retracement of 0.5467 to 0.7463 at 0.6731 next.