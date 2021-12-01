China Caixin PMI manufacturing dropped to 49.9, recovery not solid

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing dropped from 50.6 to 49.9 in November, below expectation of 50.5. Caixin added that output rose for the first time in four months as power supply issues unwound. But total new orders fell slightly. Inflationary pressures eased markedly.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “To sum up, the manufacturing sector remained stable overall in November. Increased downward pressure and easing inflationary pressure were prominent features of the economic situation…. After the shortage of power was alleviated, the supply side began to recover. But due to weak demand, the supply recovery was limited, and the foundation of the recovery was not solid.”

Full release here.