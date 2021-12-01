UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.1 in Nov, but industry in a vulnerable position

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 58.1 in November, up from October’s 57.8, hitting a 3-month high. Markit said output growth edged higher as domestic order intakes rose. New export business fell for the third straight month.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, said: “The current mix of supply-side constraints, cost increases, skill shortages and rising demand for labour will add to the expectations of an imminent rate increase by the central bank, but the survey highlights how the subdued rate of manufacturing growth and export decline leaves industry in a vulnerable position to any new headwinds, not least the Omicron variant.”

Full release here.