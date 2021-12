Canada trade surplus rose to CAD 2.1B in Oct, exports and imports surged to record

Canada exports rose 6.4% to reach a record CAD 56.2B in October. Exports grew in 8 of 11 product sections. The combined gains in exports of motor vehicles and parts and energy products accounted for almost 80% of the total growth.

Imports rose 5.3% to record CAD 54.1B. Gains were observed in 7 of 11 product sections. Motor vehicles and parts responsible for almost two-thirds of the monthly increase.

Trade surplus widened from CAD 1.4B to CAD 2.1B. well above expectation of CAD 1.6B. That’s also the largest surplus so far in 2021.

Full release here.