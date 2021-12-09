New Zealand manufacturing sales dropped -2.2% qoq in Q3

New Zealand Manufacturing sales dropped -2.2% qoq, or NZD 674m in Q3. When adjusted for seasonal effects, 10 of the 13 manufacturing industries had lower volumes of sales in the quarter.
The largest industry movements were: metal products (-17%), petroleum and coal products (-13%), transport equipment, machinery, and equipment (-8.8%).
“Despite sales falls in several construction related manufacturing industries, increased prices for meat and dairy cushioned the blow for total manufacturing values,” business statistics manager Evie Rolinson-Purchase said.