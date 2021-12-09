Thu, Dec 09, 2021 @ 07:44 GMT
China CPI rose to 2.3% yoy in Nov, PPI slowed from 26-yr high to 12.6% yoy

By ActionForex.com

China CPI accelerated to 2.3% yoy in November, up from 1.5% yoy, but below expectation of 2.5% yoy. That’s nonethless the highest level since August 2020. PPI slowed to 12.9% yoy, down from October’s 26-year high of 13.5% yoy, above expectation of 12.6%.

“As policies to stabilise prices and ensure supply have stepped up, the rapid surge in coal, metal and other energy and raw material prices has been initially contained, leading to a slowdown in PPI,” NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement accompanying the release.

