Australia PMI manufacturing dropped to 57.4, PMI services dropped to 55.1

Australia PMI manufacturing dropped from 59.2 to 57.4 in December. PMI Services dropped from 55.7 to 55.1. PMI Composite dropped from 55.7 to 54.9.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said: “The Australian economy maintained growth at a strong rate in December… Supply issues meanwhile persisted, with lead times continuing to lengthen and reports of shortages persisting. This led to a surge in price pressures for private sector firms and affected business confidence… The climb in employment levels was also a positive sign with private sector firms across both the manufacturing and service sectors hiring at faster rates in December.”

