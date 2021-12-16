Gold spiked lower after Fed, but quickly recovered

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold spiked lower to 1752.32 after Fed decided to double tapering pace while the new projections indicated three rate hikes next year. Yet, Gold quickly recovered and there was no follow through buying in Dollar.

For now, further fall will remain in favor in Gold as long as 1792.94 resistance holds. Break of 1752.32 will resume the decline from 1877.05 to 1721.46 first. Break there will target key long term support zone at 1676.55/1682.60.

However, strong break of 1792.94 will now bring sustained trading above 55 day EMA. Considering bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD too, that would signal complete of fall from 1877.05 and bring stronger rise back towards this resistance.