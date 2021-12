UK retail sales rose 1.4% mom in November, above expectation of 0.8% mom. Sales were 7.2% higher than their pre-coronavirus February 2020 levels. Ex-automotive fuel sales rose 1.1% mom. For the 12 month period, headline sales rose 4.7% yoy while ex-automotive fuel sales rose 2.7% yoy.

Over the three months to November 2021, however, sales fell by -0.6% when compared with the previous three months.

