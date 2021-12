New Zealand goods exports rose 13% yoy to NZD 5.9B in November. Goods imports rose 37% yoy to NZD 6.7B. Monthly trade balance was a deficit of NZD -864m, versus expectation of NZD -1867m.

China led rises in monthly exports across all top destinations, up 13% yoy. Exports to Australia were up 21% yoy, to USA up 5.5% yoy, to EU up 8.6% yoy, to Japan up 38% yoy.

Imports from all tot partners were also up, with China up 45% yoy, EU up 38% yoy, Australia up 28%, USA up 43%, Japan up 7.9% yoy.

