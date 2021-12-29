Wed, Dec 29, 2021 @ 06:00 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGold and Silver edged higher in weak momentum

Gold and Silver edged higher in weak momentum

By ActionForex.com

Both Gold and Silver edged higher yesterday but quickly lost momentum and retreated. At this point, Gold’s rebound from 1752.32 should still extend higher as long as 1784.78 support holds. We’re seeing fall form 1877.05 as complete in 1752.43. Above 1820.02 will target 61.8% retracement of 1877.05 to 1752.32 at 1829.40 first. Sustained break there will pave the way back to retest 1877.05 resistance.

Silver’s picture is similar. Fall from 25.39 should have completed at 21.39 already. Rise from 21.39 is in favor to extend higher as long as 22.17 support holds. Break of 23.42 will target 61.8% retracement of 25.39 to 21.39 at 23.86 first. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 25.39 resistance.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.