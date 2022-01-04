Tue, Jan 04, 2022 @ 23:54 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS ISM manufacturing dropped to 58.7, prices dropped sharply to 68.2

US ISM manufacturing dropped to 58.7, prices dropped sharply to 68.2

By ActionForex.com

US ISM Manufacturing dropped from 61.1 to 58.7 in December, below expectation of 60.2. Looking at some details, new orders dropped -1.1 to 60.4. Production dropped -2.3 to 59.2. Employment rose 0.9 to 54.2. Prices dropped sharply by -14.2 to 68.2.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Manufacturing PMI® for December (58.7 percent) corresponds to a 4.4-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.