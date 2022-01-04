US ISM manufacturing dropped to 58.7, prices dropped sharply to 68.2

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Manufacturing dropped from 61.1 to 58.7 in December, below expectation of 60.2. Looking at some details, new orders dropped -1.1 to 60.4. Production dropped -2.3 to 59.2. Employment rose 0.9 to 54.2. Prices dropped sharply by -14.2 to 68.2.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Manufacturing PMI® for December (58.7 percent) corresponds to a 4.4-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.