UK PMI services finalized at 53.6, severe loss of momentum

UK PMI Services was finalized at 53.6 in December, down from November’s 58.5, lowest level since February. Markit said export sales were hard-hit by renewed pandemic. Service provides remained upbeat about year ahead prospects. PMI Composite was finalized at 53.6, down from prior month’s 57.6.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “December data revealed a severe loss of momentum for the UK economy as many customer-facing businesses experienced a drop in demand due to escalating COVID-19 cases. Total new orders in the service sector increased at the weakest pace for 10 months. Mass cancellations of bookings in response to the Omicron variant led to a slump in consumer spending on travel, leisure and entertainment. Survey respondents also noted that renewed pandemic restrictions had slowed the recovery in business services.

Full release here.