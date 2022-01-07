Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 115.3 in Dec, EU down to 114.5

Fri, Jan 07, 2022 @ 15:07 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped -2.3 pts to 115.3 in December. Employment Expectations Indicator dropped -1.6 pts to 114.0. Industry confidence rose from 14.3 to 14.9. Services confidence dropped sharply from 18.3 to 11.2. Consumer confidence dropped from -6.8 to -8.3. Retail trade confidence dropped from 3.7 to 1.1. Construction confidence rose from 9.0 to 10.2.

EU ESI dropped -2.1 pts to 114.5. EEI dropped -1.4 pts to 114.2. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI rose only in Poland (+0.6). By contrast, confidence worsened in the Netherlands (-4.1), Germany (-2.8), France (-2.1), Italy (-1.6) and Spain (-0.8).

