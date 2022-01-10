Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.2% in Nov, EU down to 6.5%

Mon, Jan 10, 2022 @ 10:55 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped from 7.3% to 7.2% in November, matched expectations. EU unemployment rate dropped from 6.7% to 6.5%.

Eurostat estimates that 13.984 million men and women in the EU, of whom 11.829 million in the euro area, were unemployed in November 2021. Compared with October 2021, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 247 000 in the EU and by 222 000 in the euro area. Compared with November 2020, unemployment decreased by 1.659 million in the EU and by 1.411 million in the euro area.

Full release here.

