Fed George prefer earlier balance sheet runoff, Mester could support March hike

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said, “my own preference would be to opt for running down the balance sheet earlier rather than later as we plot a path for removing monetary accommodation.”
Separately, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, “If the economy in March looks like it does today and the outlook is similar … then I would support moving the funds rate up at that meeting and starting to move back from some of the extraordinary accommodation we needed earlier in the pandemic.”