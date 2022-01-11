Fed George prefer earlier balance sheet runoff, Mester could support March hike

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said, “my own preference would be to opt for running down the balance sheet earlier rather than later as we plot a path for removing monetary accommodation.”

Separately, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, “If the economy in March looks like it does today and the outlook is similar … then I would support moving the funds rate up at that meeting and starting to move back from some of the extraordinary accommodation we needed earlier in the pandemic.”

