Germany ZEW surged to 51.7, economic outlook improved considerably

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment rose sharply from 29.9 to 51.7 in January, well above expectation of 32.7. Current Situation index deteriorated from -7.4 to -10.2, missed expectation of -7.5.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment jumped from 26.8 to 49.4, well above expectation of 29.2. Current Situation index dropped -3.9 pts to -6.2.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said: “The economic outlook has improved considerably with the start of the new year. The majority of financial market experts assume that economic growth will pick up in the coming six months. It is likely that the phase of economic weakness from the fourth quarter of 2021 will soon be overcome.

“The main reason for this is the assumption that the incidence of COVID-19 cases will fall significantly by early summer. The more positive economic expectations include the consumer-related and export-oriented sectors and thus a large part of the German economy.”

