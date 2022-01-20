Japan export rose 17.5% yoy in Dec, imports rose 41.1% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s export rose 17.5% yoy to record JPY 7881B in December, slowing from November’s 20.5% yoy, but beat expectation of 15.9% yoy. Exports to China grew 10.8% yoy while shipments to US rose 22.1% yoy.

Imports rose 41.1% yoy to record JPY 8463B, the second month with rate above 40% following November’s 43.8% yoy, but missed expectation of 42.8% yoy. Trade deficit came in at JPY -582B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports dropped -0.2% mom to JPY 7363B while imports dropped -0.7% mom to JPY 7799B. Trade deficit narrowed to JPY -435B.

