UK retail sales dropped sharply by -3.7% mom in December, much worse than expectation of -0.6% mom decline. Overall retail sales volume was still 2.6% higher than their pre-coronavirus February 2020 levels. For the year, sales volume dropped -0.9% yoy, below expectation of 4.2% yoy. Between 2020 and 2021, volume of retail sales rose by 5.1%, which is the strongest since 2004.

