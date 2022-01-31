Eurozone GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q4, EU up 0.4% qoq

Mon, Jan 31, 2022 @ 13:04 GMT
Eurozone GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q4, slightly below expectation of 0.4% qoq. EU GDP grew 0.4% qoq. The 2021 annual growth was at 5.2% based on first estimation for both Eurozone and EU.

Among the EU Member States for which data are available, Spain (+2.0%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Portugal (+1.6%) and Sweden (+1.4%). Declines were recorded in Austria (-2.2%), Germany (-0.7%) and in Latvia (-0.1%). The year on year growth rates were positive for all countries.

Full release here.

