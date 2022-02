US retail sales rose 3.8% mom to USD 649.8B in January above expectation of 1.8% mom. Ex-auto sales rose 3.3% mom, above expectation of 1.0% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 4.2% mom. Ex-auto, ex-gasoline sales rose 3.8% mom. Retail trade rose 4.4% mom.

Total sales for November 21 through January 2022 period were up 16.1% from the same period a year ago.

