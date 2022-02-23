ECB Holzmann favors first hike in summer, second by year end

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann told Swiss newspaper NZZ, “When it comes to the interest rate outlook, the ECB has always signalled that an interest rate hike should not take place until shortly after the bond purchases have ended.”

“But it would also be possible to take a first interest rate step in the summer before the end of the purchases and a second at the end of the year. I would favour that.”

Also, Holzmann said and exit from negative interest rate would be an “important signal” to the society and markets. He would likely to see two rate hikes by the end of this year or early 2023. But, “some of my colleagues would perhaps be even more progressive here, while others would be more cautious,” he added.

“I think that a key interest rate of very roughly 1.5% in 2024 could be realistic, although that may well shift forward or backward somewhat,” he said, adding that 1.5% would be a benchmark for neutral monetary policy.