Tue, Mar 01, 2022 @ 06:12 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia AiG manufacturing rose to 53.2, edged back into expansion

Australia AiG manufacturing rose to 53.2, edged back into expansion

By ActionForex.com

Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index rose 4.8 pts to 53.2 in February. Production rose 2.7 to 54.6. Employment dropped -1.9 to 43.5. Average wages rose 1.4 to 64.9. Input prices dropped -6.7 to 75.6. But selling prices rose 1.4 to 64.9.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of Ai Group said: “Australia’s manufacturing sector edged back into expansion during February following the sharp labour and supply chain disruptions of the December-January period. Price and wage pressures continued in February with some easing in the pace of increase in input prices. At the same time, selling prices accelerated suggesting further recovery of earlier cost increases.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.