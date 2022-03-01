Australia AiG manufacturing rose to 53.2, edged back into expansion

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index rose 4.8 pts to 53.2 in February. Production rose 2.7 to 54.6. Employment dropped -1.9 to 43.5. Average wages rose 1.4 to 64.9. Input prices dropped -6.7 to 75.6. But selling prices rose 1.4 to 64.9.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of Ai Group said: “Australia’s manufacturing sector edged back into expansion during February following the sharp labour and supply chain disruptions of the December-January period. Price and wage pressures continued in February with some easing in the pace of increase in input prices. At the same time, selling prices accelerated suggesting further recovery of earlier cost increases.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.