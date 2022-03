Australia GDP grew 3.4% qoq in Q4, above expectation of 2.9% qoq. Real net national disposable income rose 1.7%. Terms of trade fell -5.1%. GDP in the December quarter 2021 was 3.4% above December 2019 pre-pandemic levels. The emergence of the Omicron variant over the second half of December 2021 did not have a material impact on activity this quarter.

