Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 6.8% in January, EU down to 6.2%

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped from 7.0% to 6.8% in January, better than expectation of 6.9%. EU unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% to 6.2%.

Eurostat estimates that 13.346 million men and women in the EU, of whom 11.225 million in the euro area, were unemployed in January 2022. Compared with December 2021, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 216 000 in the EU and by 214 000 in the euro area. Compared with January 2021, unemployment decreased by 2.522 million in the EU and by 2.117 million in the euro area.

