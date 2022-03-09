Wed, Mar 09, 2022 @ 04:56 GMT
China PPI slowed to 8.8% yoy in Feb, CPI unchanged at 0.9% yoy

By ActionForex.com

China PPI slowed from 9.1% yoy to 8.8% yoy in February, above expectation of 0.8% yoy. Senior National Bureau of Statistics statistician Dong Lijuan said, PPI was “affected by the increased commodity prices globally such as crude oil and non-ferrous metals”.

CPI was unchanged at 0.9% yoy, above expectation of 0.8% yoy. affected by the Chinese New Year holiday and the fluctuation of international energy prices, CPI saw a bigger month on month increase,” added Dong after CPI rose by 0.6 per cent month on month.

