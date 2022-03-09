China PPI slowed to 8.8% yoy in Feb, CPI unchanged at 0.9% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China PPI slowed from 9.1% yoy to 8.8% yoy in February, above expectation of 0.8% yoy. Senior National Bureau of Statistics statistician Dong Lijuan said, PPI was “affected by the increased commodity prices globally such as crude oil and non-ferrous metals”.

CPI was unchanged at 0.9% yoy, above expectation of 0.8% yoy. affected by the Chinese New Year holiday and the fluctuation of international energy prices, CPI saw a bigger month on month increase,” added Dong after CPI rose by 0.6 per cent month on month.

