Fri, Mar 11, 2022 @ 10:43 GMT
UK GDP grew 0.8% mom in Jan, all sectors were up

By ActionForex.com

UK GDP grew 0.8% mom in January, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. All sectors grew in the month, with services up 0.8% mom, production up 0.7% mom, and construction up 1.1% mom.

GDP is now 0.8% above pre-conronavirus level in February 2020. Services is 1.3% above the pre-coronavirus level, construction 1.4% above. But production remains -2.0% below the level.

Also released, industrial production rose 0.7% mom, 2.3% yoy in January, versus expectation of 0.3% mom, 1.9% yoy. Manufacturing production rose 0.8% mom, 3.6% yoy, versus expectation of 0.2% mom, 3.1% yoy. Goods trade deficit widened to GBP -26.5B, versus expectation of GBP -12.6B.

