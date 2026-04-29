Bank of Canada Neutral Hold (2.25%) – USD/CAD Rallies to 1.37 – Press Conference Coming Up

The Bank of Canada kicked off the Central Bank sessions with a hawkish hold

Oil prices continue to maintain bullish inflows in the Canadian Dollar but communications are still mixed

In-depth Technical Analysis and technical levels for USD/CAD and EUR/CAD

The Bank of Canada just released its Policy Rate decision, maintaining rates unchanged for the fourth time since October 2025 and, quite frankly, not hinting at much change in its stance.

The Statement (which you can access here) had nothing particularly surprising, with the Bank noting that the outlook isn’t much different from that indicated in the January Decision.

Some concerns about the Quarterly MPC Projections regarding the economic outlook maintain the Bank’s view of a not-so-strong Canadian economy, which takes some pricing out of rate hikes.

Nonetheless, the BoC assumed a $75 Crude Oil barrel, so if it stays closer to $100 for the next meeting, the Bank should turn more hawkish.

On the Loonie, it yoyo’d quite aggressively throughout the ups and downs of the Middle Eastern war – With WTI Crude bouncing back above $100 just today, the CAD is seeing a two-catalyst recipe for its daily performance; At least against other Major currencies (with USD traders awaiting the FOMC).

Even if the war really settles, the Canadian Dollar should not regain its prior lows, with increased Oil revenues and orders, which would underpin the CAD for the next few months at least – The BoC mentioned this in relation to Oil developments.

“While the war in Iran may alter its composition, overall GDP growth is little changed in the updated forecast: Since Canada is a large net exporter of oil, higher oil prices increase national income even as consumers are squeezed by higher gasoline prices.”

The Press Conference starts very soon, access it here.

Let’s dive right into a two-timeframe USD/CAD analysis.

USD/CAD Daily and Intraday Technical Analysis

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart, April 29, 2026 – Source: TradingView

USD/CAD has officially stalled its correction, now bouncing from its 1.3660 Support Zone.

With the BoC not showing many hawkish signs, the CAD is immediately losing some strength and this should normally extend the price action back towards the 50-Day Moving Average (1.37330).

Above 1.3750, expect to see further rallies in the North American Pair back towards 1.39.

USD/CAD 1H Chart and Trading Levels

USD/CAD 1H Chart, April 29, 2026 – Source: TradingView

The FX Pair has officially broken its downward channel and having passed above its 50 and 200 Hour MAs, the rebound should see continuation.

Look for a break above the 1.3710 particularly if the FOMC adds fuel to the fire in the US Dollar – It will be Jerome Powell’s ultimate Press Conference, so don’t expect anything too crazy there.

Levels to place on your USD/CAD charts:

Resistance Levels:

1.3720 – 1.3750 Pivot 50-Day Moving Average (1.37330).

1.38 mini-Resistance +/- 150 pips

1.3850 – 1.3870 Momentum Pivot (Channel retest 1.3860)

1.39 to 1.3925 Support turned resistance

Support Levels: