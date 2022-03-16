ECB Lagarde: Russia-Ukraine war lowers and raises inflation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a speech that the Russia-Ukraine war would “lower growth and raise inflation through higher energy and commodity prices, the disruption of international trade and weaker confidence”. But the baseline scenario is still for the economy to “grow robustly in 2022”.

However, “uncertainty surrounding the outlook had increased significantly”, policy makers are looking at two alternative scenarios that ” growth could be dampened significantly and inflation could be considerably higher in the near term”. Still, “in all scenarios, inflation is still expected to decrease progressively and settle at levels around our two per cent inflation target in 2024.”

Lagarde added that if data support the expectation that medium-term inflation outlook will not weaken even after the end of net asset purchases, ECB will “conclude net purchases in the third quarter”. Any adjustments to interest rates will “take place some time after the end of our net purchases and will be gradual.”

Full speech here.