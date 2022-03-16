Australia Westpac leading index improved slightly in Feb

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia Westpac-MI leading index improved slightly from -0.50% to -0.25% in February. But Westpac is expecting “strong above trend growth in 2022”, largely due to the aftermath of the extraordinary emergency policy measures from both the fiscal and monetary authorities during 2020 and 2021.

Westpac expects RBA to stand pat in April meeting with its “patience” stance. But after Q1 inflation data and further progress on wages growth, RBA would moving to a tightening bias over June and July, prior to raising the cash rate in August.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.