Wed, Mar 16, 2022 @ 05:03 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia Westpac leading index improved slightly in Feb

Australia Westpac leading index improved slightly in Feb

By ActionForex.com

Australia Westpac-MI leading index improved slightly from -0.50% to -0.25% in February. But Westpac is expecting “strong above trend growth in 2022”, largely due to the aftermath of the extraordinary emergency policy measures from both the fiscal and monetary authorities during 2020 and 2021.

Westpac expects RBA to stand pat in April meeting with its “patience” stance. But after Q1 inflation data and further progress on wages growth, RBA would moving to a tightening bias over June and July, prior to raising the cash rate in August.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.