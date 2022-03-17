S&P 500 eyes 34179 resistance after post FOMC rebound

Thu, Mar 17, 2022 @ 07:27 GMT
Markets responded rather well to Fed’s rate hike, statement and new economic projections. In short, Fed raised federal funds rate target by 25bps to 0.25-0.50%. In the updated dot plot, 12 of the FOMC participants expected federal funds rate to reach 1.75-2.00% by then end of 2022, that is, 1.50% above the current level. The end point of current tightening cycle was also raised from 2.1% to 2.8%, and pulled ahead to 2023. Balance sheet runoff could start at a “coming meeting”, that is, May.

Major stock indexes closed sharply higher overnight. S&P 500 is now having 34179.07 near term resistance in radar. Firm break there will argue that the pull back from 36952.65 has completed with three waves down to 32272.64 already. Stronger rally would then be seen be seen back to retest 36952.65 high.

The strong support from 23.6% retracement of 18213.65 to 36952.65 at 32530.24, which is a rather bullish sign from long term perspective. Even though break of 36952.65 high is not expected at the first attempt. The range for consolidation could have been set already.

