BoJ stands pat, extremely high uncertainties surrounding impact from Ukraine

BoJ kept monetary policy unchanged as widely expected today. Under the yield curve control frame work, short-term policy interest rate is held at -0.10%. As for long-term interest rate, BoJ will continue to purchases JGBs, without upper limit, to maintain 10-year JGB yield at around 0%. The decision was made by 8-1 vote, with Goushi Kataoka dissented again, preferring to strength monetary easing.

In the accompany statement, BoJ said the “economy has picked up as a trend, although some weakness has been seen in part”. Exports and industrial production “have continued to increase as a trend, despite the remaining effects of supply-side constraints.”

Core inflation is “likely to increase clearly in positive territory for the time being due to a significant rise in energy prices, a pass-through of raw material cost increases, and dissipation of the effects of the reduction in mobile phone charges”.

BoJ also said, “there are extremely high uncertainties over how the situation surrounding Ukraine will affect Japan’s economic activity and prices, mainly through developments in global financial and capital markets, commodity prices, and overseas economies.”

Full statement here.