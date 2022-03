Eurozone goods exports rose 18.9% yoy to EUR 199.5B in January. Imports rose 44.3% yoy to EUR 226.7B. Trade deficit reached EUR -27.2B. Intra Eurozone trade rose 24.2% yoy to EUR 192.3B.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports rose 3.4% mom to EUR 220.3B. Imports rose 2.3% mom to 228.0B. Trade deficit narrowed from EUR -9.7B to EUR -7.7B. Intra-Eurozone trade dropped from EUR 202.0B to EUR 198.7B.

Full release here.