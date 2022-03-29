US consumer confidence rose to 107.2, supported by strong employment growth

Tue, Mar 29, 2022 @ 20:25 GMT
By ActionForex.com

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index rose from 105.7 to 107.2 in February, below expectation of 107.9. Present Situation Index rose from 143.0 to 153.0. Expectations Index, however, dropped from 80.8 to 76.6.

“Consumer confidence was up slightly in March after declines in February and January,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “The Present Situation Index rose substantially, suggesting economic growth continued into late Q1. Expectations, on the other hand, weakened further with consumers citing rising prices, especially at the gas pump, and the war in Ukraine as factors. Meanwhile, purchasing intentions for big-ticket items like automobiles have softened somewhat over the past few months as expectations for interest rates have risen.”

“Nevertheless, consumer confidence continues to be supported by strong employment growth and thus has been holding up remarkably well despite geopolitical uncertainties and expectations for inflation over the next 12 months reaching 7.9 percent—an all-time high. However, these headwinds are expected to persist in the short term and may potentially dampen confidence as well as cool spending further in the months ahead.”

