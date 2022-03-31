China PMI manufacturing dropped to 49.5 in Mar, services dropped to 48.4

Thu, Mar 31, 2022 @ 05:34 GMT
By ActionForex.com

China official PMI manufacturing dropped from 50.2 to 49.5 in March, below expectation of 50.0. PMI non-manufacturing dropped from 51.6 to 48.4, below expectation of 50.7. Both indexes were below 50 level together for the first time since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

“Recently, clusters of epidemic outbreaks have occurred in many places in China, and coupled with a significant increase in global geopolitical instability, production and operation of Chinese enterprises have been affected,” said Zhao Qinghe, senior NBS statistician.

