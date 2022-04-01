China Caixin PMI manufacturing dropped to 48.1, fastest contraction in two years

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing dropped from 50.4 to 48.1 in March, below expectation of 49.7. The pace of contraction was quickest since February 2020. Caixin said production fell at quickest rate for just over two years amid tighter pandemic restrictions. Total new work and foreign demand had steep declines. Suppliers’ delivery times worsened while cost pressures intensified.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Overall, impacted by factors including the Covid-19 outbreaks in multiple parts of China, manufacturing activity largely weakened in March. Supply contracted. Demand was also under pressure, and external demand worsened. The job market was more or less stable. Inflationary pressure continued to rise. And market optimism weakened.”

