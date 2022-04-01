Fri, Apr 01, 2022 @ 07:58 GMT
HomeLive CommentsChina Caixin PMI manufacturing dropped to 48.1, fastest contraction in two years

China Caixin PMI manufacturing dropped to 48.1, fastest contraction in two years

By ActionForex.com

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing dropped from 50.4 to 48.1 in March, below expectation of 49.7. The pace of contraction was quickest since February 2020. Caixin said production fell at quickest rate for just over two years amid tighter pandemic restrictions. Total new work and foreign demand had steep declines. Suppliers’ delivery times worsened while cost pressures intensified.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Overall, impacted by factors including the Covid-19 outbreaks in multiple parts of China, manufacturing activity largely weakened in March. Supply contracted. Demand was also under pressure, and external demand worsened. The job market was more or less stable. Inflationary pressure continued to rise. And market optimism weakened.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.