BoE Bailey: Crypto creates an opportunity for the downright criminal

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey criticized at a “Stop Scam” conference that’s cryptocurrencies created an “opportunity for the downright criminal.” He asked, “what do people committing ransom attacks usually demand payment in? The answer is crypto.”

He also lamented that cryptocurrency users act as though national rules do not apply to them. “Some crypto enthusiasts say they shouldn’t be covered by Russian sanctions because that’s not their world,” he said. “I’m sorry, it is your world. We’re all in the same world.”

