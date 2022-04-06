ECB Panetta: Holding inflation at 2% with high imported inflation could induce domestic deflation

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said in a speech that the high inflation in Eurozone is “mostly due to global factors – including the increase in the prices of oil, gas and other commodities – over which monetary policy has little leverage.” And it “does not fundamentally result from an economy that is running above potential”.

Therefore, “asking monetary policy alone to bring down short-term inflation while inflation expectations remain well anchored would be extremely costly”. Monetary tightening would not affected imported energy and food prices, but “massively suppress domestic demand to bring down inflation”.

“And with the current levels of imported inflation, in order to hold headline inflation to 2%, we would need domestic inflation to be deeply negative. In other words, we would induce domestic deflation,” he added.

Panetta suggested that “fiscal policy can help mitigate the challenge of higher inflation by containing the effects of higher energy prices”. On the other hand, “Monetary policy will play its role, adjusting policy in line with the medium-term inflation outlook. ”

Full speech here.