Germany ZEW economic sentiment dropped to -41, prospect of stagflation over next six months remains

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped from -39.3 to -41 in April, but was better than expectation of -48. Current Situation Index dropped from -21.4 to -30.8, above expectation of -35.0. Inflation expectations dropped -43.4 pts to 26.8.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped from -38.7 to -43.0, above expectation of -46.5. Current Situation index dropped -6.6 pts to -28.5. Inflation expectations dropped -43.6 pts to 25.9.

“The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment remains at a low level. The experts are pessimistic about the current economic situation and assume that it will continue to deteriorate. The decline in inflation expectations, which cuts the previous month’s considerable increase by about half, gives some cause for hope. However, the prospect of stagflation over the next six months remains,” comments ZEW President Achim Wambach.

