RBNZ hikes by 50bps to 1.50%, path of least regret

RBNZ raises Official Cash Rate by 50bps to 1.50%, larger than expectation of a 25bps hike. That’s also the biggest rate increase in 22 years.

It said in the statement that “moving the OCR to a more neutral stance sooner will reduce the risks of rising inflation expectations. A larger move now also provides more policy flexibility ahead in light of the highly uncertain global economic environment.”

Also, “the Committee agreed that their policy ‘path of least regret’ is to increase the OCR by more now, rather than later, to head off rising inflation expectations and minimise any unnecessary volatility in output, interest rates, and the exchange rate in the future.”

