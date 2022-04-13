US PPI rose 1.4% mom, 11.2% yoy in Mar, record 12-month increase

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US PPI for final demand rose 1.4% mom in March, above expectation of 1.1% mom. For the 12-month period, PPI accelerated to 11.2% yoy, up from 10.2% yoy, above expectation of 10.5% yoy. That’s also the largest increase since the 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010.

PPI for final demand goods rose 2.3% mom while PPI for final demand services rose 0.9% mom. PPI final demand less goods, energy and trade services rose 0.9% mom, fastest since January 2021. For the 12 months, PPI for final demand less foods, energy and trade services rose 7.0% yoy.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.